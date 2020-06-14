Analysts Set 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) PT at $18.93

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNET shares. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,855. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.