Analysts Set Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Target Price at $1.00

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Abraxas Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.42. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

