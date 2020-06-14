Analysts Set Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Target Price at $1.00

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Abraxas Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.42. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.