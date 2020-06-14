Analysts Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT at $61.80

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 183,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,373. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $121,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,938.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $326,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

