Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $34.36

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,975. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,896,000 after buying an additional 44,444,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $408,129,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

