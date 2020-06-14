Analysts Set CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $49.40

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,356 shares of company stock worth $6,066,880 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $7,868,000.

CDNA traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 985,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

