Analysts Set CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $49.40

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.
CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,356 shares of company stock worth $6,066,880 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CDNA traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 985,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.
