Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $99.53

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,772,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 750,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

