Analysts Set Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 4,007.27

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,007.27 ($51.00).

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($70.00) to GBX 5,300 ($67.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,530 ($57.66) to GBX 4,080 ($51.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.82) to GBX 4,400 ($56.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.00) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 3,900 ($49.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded up GBX 65 ($0.83) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,852 ($49.03). The company had a trading volume of 568,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($27.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($73.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,698.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,246.04.

In other news, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($33.70) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($127,395.19). Also, insider Arthur de Haast acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,000 ($50.91) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($50,910.02).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.