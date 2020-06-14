Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 823,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,731,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

