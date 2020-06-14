Analysts Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $19.11

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Capital One Financial upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,906. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

