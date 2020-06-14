Analysts Set Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 370,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In related news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

