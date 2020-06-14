Analysts Set Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $6.00

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

VSTM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,224. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

