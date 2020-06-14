Analysts Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $4.31

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Viewray alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,562,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viewray by 411.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Viewray by 47.3% in the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 2,128,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $327.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.