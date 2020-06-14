ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

