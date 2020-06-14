Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,240 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.9% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $90,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,716,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $42,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

APO stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,026. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.