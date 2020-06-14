Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

SBGI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 2,017,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

