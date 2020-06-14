Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $1.36 Billion in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,608,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,395,000. Athene makes up about 18.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Athene by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $3,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Athene by 41.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Athene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,372,000 after purchasing an additional 749,835 shares during the period.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.