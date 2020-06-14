Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $400,000 in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.19% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 586,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,376. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.51.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

