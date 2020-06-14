Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases 4,864,611 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 221.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864,611 shares during the period. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance comprises about 0.7% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 4.59% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $52,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.23. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.