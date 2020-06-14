Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,264. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

