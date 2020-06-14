Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.49% of CF Finance Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,207,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,166 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 716,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,605,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 392,500 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 5,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,031. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

