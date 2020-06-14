Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 35,258 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,258 shares during the quarter. Apollo Investment accounts for about 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 4.36% of Apollo Investment worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 747,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

