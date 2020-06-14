APR Coin Price Hits $0.0037 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $48,716.10 and approximately $44.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00566214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010871 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,002,602 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.