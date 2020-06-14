ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $8,980.75 and $5.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.05339966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.