Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $530.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.10 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $608.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,479 shares of company stock worth $11,782,090 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.78. 615,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.