Arqma Trading 51.9% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Arqma has a total market cap of $45,344.96 and approximately $4,614.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.02503847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.98 or 0.02529026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00470693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00697287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067739 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00545541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 11,193,709 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,165 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

