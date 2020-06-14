Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $84.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. 403,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.