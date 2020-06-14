ATBCoin (ATB) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $64,217.82 and $54,765.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,406.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.02527265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00653244 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.