AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 265,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,704. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,152,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

