AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 266,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,808. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

