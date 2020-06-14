Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $100.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.03.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $6.30 on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,884. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.86. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,648,750.00. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,647 shares of company stock valued at $27,975,446. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalara by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

