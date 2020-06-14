Aventus Market Cap Reaches $504,723.87 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $504,723.87 and approximately $19,161.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.05440143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

