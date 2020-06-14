Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,603. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

