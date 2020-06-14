Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,897. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

