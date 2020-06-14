Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 219,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,849. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $425.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

