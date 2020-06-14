Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 315,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.