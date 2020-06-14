Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 270,970 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 538,883 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,937,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after purchasing an additional 196,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of MS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.28. 13,730,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,442. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.