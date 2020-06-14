Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $10.53 Million Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

