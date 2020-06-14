Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for 2.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.90% of Axos Financial worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.47. 452,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

