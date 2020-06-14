Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 2.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.40% of Ally Financial worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ally Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,680,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after buying an additional 438,439 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 7,037,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,114. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.