Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 3.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Lennar worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennar by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

