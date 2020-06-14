Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.51 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,193 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises approximately 1.1% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 957,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

