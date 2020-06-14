Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 384,579 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,579 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 3.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AerCap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,328,459 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,570,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

