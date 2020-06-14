Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 664,316 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 387.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,316 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises 1.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 366,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,560. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $976.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

