Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.87. 24,278,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,565,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

