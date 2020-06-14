Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 100,906 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,906 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 1.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.88% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of TMHC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

