Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 249,696 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,696 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.49% of Air Lease worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,544,000 after buying an additional 135,928 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 858,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

