Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,678 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp accounts for 3.1% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.31% of Sterling Bancorp worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 1,890,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.