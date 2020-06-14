Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301,099 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises 1.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.40% of Century Communities worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Communities by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,985. The company has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.