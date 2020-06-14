Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 812,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($3.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.