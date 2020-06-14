Beacon (BECN) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $25,255.45 and approximately $148.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00457796 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019432 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00069934 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009311 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006834 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003523 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,413,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,346 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.